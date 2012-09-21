* Record sales pace expected as Apple pre-orders top 2 mln
* Sales start in Australia with 600 at flagship Sydney store
* High-margin iPhone sales expected to fuel strong quarter
* Apple mapping app, lack of payments chip criticized
By Jane Wardell and Tim Kelly
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Sept 21 Apple Inc's
iPhone 5 hit stores around the globe on Friday, giving the
consumer giant a boost ahead of the crucial end-of-year holiday
season as rival Samsung Electronics Co stepped up
its legal challenge over key technologies.
The new phone - which was unveiled last week - went on sale
across Asia with mobile carriers reporting record demand,
leading at least one to question Apple's supply capacity.
"It's thin and light. I've used Samsung before, but the
operation, the feeling, of the iPhone is better," said Wataru
Saito, a semiconductor engineer who had been queuing in Tokyo
since mid-afternoon on Thursday with his suitcase, as he had a
flight to catch on Friday.
Apple has booked more than 2 million pre-orders for the
device in the first 24 hours, double the first-day sales of the
previous iPhone 4S.
Masayoshi Son, president of Softbank Corp, one of
the two Japanese carriers selling the phone, said he was
concerned that Apple does not have enough production capacity to
meet demand.
Softbank and Singtel, Singapore's biggest mobile
phone operator, said demand for the iPhone 5 had exceeded
previous offerings from Apple, partly because the new phones
could work on 4G networks that offered much faster data speeds.
KDDI Corp, the other Japanese carrier offering the
iPhone, said that it had already run out of the new phone.
Australia's Telstra Corp Ltd reported online pre-orders
sold out in a record 18 hours and said it was discussing
bi-weekly restocking with Apple.
Apple's rival and component supplier, Samsung, moved to
crash the party on the eve of the phone's debut, saying it
planned to add the new device to existing patent lawsuits
against its U.S. rival.
South Korea's Samsung and Apple are locked in a patent
battle in 10 countries and the stakes are high as the two vie
for top spot in the booming smartphone market.
Both companies are also raising marketing spending to
promote their latest products ahead of the holiday sales
quarter.
LONG QUEUES
An estimated 600 people queued around the block from the
Apple store in central Sydney, the first in the world to hand
over an iPhone 5 to buyer at 8 a.m. local time (2200 GMT,
Thursday). Customers were limited to buying a maximum of two
phones.
In Singapore, SingTel had booths open selling accessories
and staff on hand to help buyers transfer data from their old
phones, while n a rainy Tokyo, the lines stretched back several
blocks.
In Hong Kong, whose proximity to China supports a thriving
grey market, small groups of people carrying rucksacks filled
with cash waited outside the city's flagship store hoping to
snap up phones for resale.
The launches were more tightly controlled by Apple than the
release of the iPhone 4S in 2010, resulting in a more subdued
atmosphere - most of the noise in Hong Kong came from staff who
outnumbered customers and chanted "iPhone 5, iPhone 5".
Guerrilla marketers grabbed the first dozen or so spots in
the queue in Sydney, with companies paying staff members to line
up for several days in the hope of being photographed and
interviewed for being among the first in the world to get their
hands on the new devices.
But most of those waiting were aficionados already hooked on
Apple's earlier iPhones and best-selling iPad tablet computers.
"I feel like if I leave it at home, I go a bit crazy," James
Vohradsky, a 20-year-old student said of his current iPhone. "I
have to drive back and get it. I can't do my normal day without
it," said Vohradsky, who had queued for 17 hours with his
younger sister.
Some people turned up simply for the party atmosphere.
"I'm not worried about getting my hands on a phone, I queued
up to make new friends, it's a festival," said Nobuhiko Hirota
outside the Tokyo store, holding a Blackberry mobile phone he
says recently bought to collect because he says he expects
carriers to soon stop selling them.
Some analysts expect Apple to sell up to 10 million iPhone 5
models in the remaining days of September and JP Morgan
estimates the phone release could provide a $3.2 billion boost
to the U.S. economy in the fourth quarter.
The new phone has a larger, 4-inch screen and is slimmer and
far lighter than the previous model. The iPhone 5 supports
faster 4G mobile networks and also comes with a number of
software updates, including Apple's new in-house maps feature.
Repair firm iFixit pried one open in Melbourne to reveal the
phone uses chips from Qualcomm, Avago and
Skyworks Solutions.
Apple doesn't disclose which companies make the components
that go into its smartphones and teardowns of the latest product
give investors a vital glimpse of who has been chosen - or
rejected - a development that can sometimes cause drastic swings
in stock prices.
Earlier this month, shares of Audience Inc, a small
speciality chip maker, plummeted 63 percent after the company
said Apple would no longer use its noise filtering technology in
the iPhone 5.
MAPS MISS MARK
But not everyone is impressed with the standard of the new
technology. The new maps feature has been criticized by some
users for a number of geographical errors, missing information
and a lack of features.
Kim Tudo, a student at the University of New South Wales who
queued overnight, said he was disappointed the turn-by-turn
navigation feature under the iOS 6 mobile operating system
behind the new phone was not immediately available in Australia.
Vohradsky said the lack of mobile payment chip was also "a
bit of a letdown". Apple did not embed Near Field Communication
(NFC) technology used to turn cellphones into mobile wallets
into the iPhone 5.
Tudo and Vohradsky were less bothered by Apple's decision to
drop the wide dock connector used in the company's gadgets for
the best part of a decade in favour of a smaller one, a move
that some critics have noted adds to costs for users who will
now have to buy an adaptor for speakers or other accessories.
The iPhone is Apple's highest-margin product and accounts
for half of its annual revenue. Apple has said it will make
initial deliveries of the iPhone 5 on Friday in the United
States and most of the major European markets, such as France,
Germany and Britain. The phone then goes on sale on Sept. 28 in
22 other countries.
Apple plans to sell the new phone in 100 countries by the
end of the year, ramping up competition in a smartphone market
that has already reached a fever pitch. Apple is up against
phones that run on Google Inc's Android software, which
has become the most-used mobile operating system in the world,
while Samsung has taken the lead in smartphone sales.
Samsung released new ads mocking Apple fans queuing for the
new iPhone, showing users favourably comparing the features of
Samsung's top-selling Galaxy S3 smartphone.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, in town for a business
forum, was among a crowd of several hundred lining up for an
iPhone 5 in sub-tropical Brisbane.
"I just feel this impulse, like I want to be part of this
big adventure, this big revolution and this advance in
technology," Wozniak, who stopped working for Apple in the late
1980s, told local television.