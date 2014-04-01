By Reiji Murai
| TOKYO, April 1
TOKYO, April 1 Apple Inc suppliers will
begin mass producing displays as early as May for the next
iPhone, expected to be launched this autumn, with a 4.7-inch
screen likely to be produced first while a 5.5-inch version
could be delayed, supply chain sources said.
Japan Display Inc, Sharp Corp and South
Korea's LG Display Co Ltd have all been tapped to
make the screens, said the sources, who asked not to be
identified.
Representatives for the three suppliers and for Apple
declined to comment.
Both iPhone 6 screens will be larger than the 4.0-inch
panels on Apple's existing iPhone 5S and 5C models.
Larger iPhones, the subject of months of speculation, would
mark yet another incremental tweak to the popular smartphone
line and an attempt to catch up to rivals like Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
The company that helped to define American technology
innovation is under increasing pressure to once again
revolutionise the gadget industry, but CEO Tim Cook, while
promising only "new product categories" for 2014, has played his
cards close to his chest.
Apple's shares have languished below $600 since November
2012, in part because of worries about smartphone market
saturation and its ability to stay at the forefront of tech
innovation.
Both iPhone 6 screens are expected to use in-cell touch
panel technology - built into the screen and allowing for
thinner construction than with standard touch panel films - that
was introduced with the iPhone 5, the sources said.
But due to difficulties with in-cell production technology
for the larger 5.5-inch size, one of the sources said, a
decision was made to begin mass production with the 4.7-inch
version alone.
Production of 5.5-inch screens is expected to start several
months later, with the possibility of a shift to a film sensor
instead of in-cell technology for that size, the source said.
Japan Display will be the first supplier to start
production, at its flagship plant at Mobara, east of Tokyo, as
early as May, the sources said. The others are due to begin
output around June.
(Additional reporting by Edwin Chan in SAN FRANCISCO; Editing
by Edmund Klamann and Ian Geoghegan)