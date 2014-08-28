SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Apple Inc invited
media to a "special event" in its hometown of Cupertino,
California, on Sept. 9, when the iPhone maker is expected to
unveil the latest versions of its best-selling smartphones.
The launch date came as no surprise, as it had been widely
reported. Apple was expected to unveil larger 4.7-inch and
5.5-inch screens for iPhones, a move thought to be driven in
part by the success of archrival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
with its larger devices. Tech blog Re/code also
reported Apple may introduce its long-awaited smartwatch.
Thursday's typically cryptic invitation read "Wish we could
say more" on a simple black-and-white background dominated by
Apple's familiar corporate logo.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)