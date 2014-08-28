(Adds details about expectations, paragraphs 3-9)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Apple Inc invited
media to a "special event" in its hometown of Cupertino,
California, on Sept. 9, when the iPhone maker is expected to
unveil the latest versions of its best-selling smartphones.
Apple's typically cryptic invitation read: "Wish we could
say more." It came on a simple black-and-white background
dominated by the company's familiar corporate logo.
The launch date had been widely reported. Apple was expected
to unveil larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens for iPhones, a
move thought to be driven in part by the success of larger
devices by rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Tech
blog Re/code also reported Apple may introduce its long-awaited
smartwatch.
Apple uses its September events to showcase its most
important products. The iPhone accounts for half its business
and is gaining more prominence as tablet sales falter.
The company that defined the smartphone industry has not
introduced a new product since the iPad in 2010. CEO Tim Cook
has promised new product categories for 2014. Software chief
Eddy Cue has called Apple's product pipeline the best he's seen
in decades.
But it remained unclear whether the company has another
groundbreaking gadget up its sleeve.
Much of the pre-event speculation has centered on the use of
"sapphire" display screens said to be more scratch-resistant.
Separately, some suppliers have told Reuters about screen
production snags that have raised questions about availability
at launch time.
Beyond the hardware, the next generation of gadgets will
incorporate new software features such as HomeKit, which will
help manage connected devices within the home, and HealthKit, a
central repository of health data and services.
Apple has been discussing its "HealthKit" data service with
health providers and apps developers, people familiar with the
discussions say. They said HealthKit, while still nascent, will
become the lynchpin in a broader push into mobile and digital
healthcare, a fertile field that rivals Google and
Samsung are also exploring.
Shares in Apple have rallied in past months in anticipation
of the event. On Thursday, they were up 0.4 percent at $102.55
in afternoon trade.
