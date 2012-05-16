* Production of new screens begins at 3 suppliers-sources
* LG, Sharp, Japan Display likely to share orders
* Next iPhone seen in production as early as August
By Reiji Murai
TOKYO, May 16 Apple Inc plans to use a
larger screen on the next-generation iPhone and has begun to
place orders for the new displays from suppliers in South Korea
and Japan, people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
The new iPhone screens will measure 4 inches from corner to
corner, one source said. That would represent a roughly 30
percent increase in viewing area, assuming Apple keeps other
dimensions proportional. Apple has used a 3.5-inch screen since
introducing the iPhone in 2007.
Early production of the new screens has begun at three
suppliers: Korea's LG Display Co Ltd, Sharp Corp
and Japan Display Inc, a Japanese government-brokered
merger combining the screen production of three companies.
It is likely all three of the screen suppliers will get
production orders from Apple, which could begin as soon as June.
That would allow the new iPhone to go into production as soon as
August, if the company follows its own precedent in moving from
orders for prototypes for key components to launch.
Apple's decision to equip the next iPhone with a larger
screen represents part of a competitive response to Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
Samsung unveiled its top-of-the line Galaxy smartphone with
a 4.8-inch touch-screen and a faster processor earlier this
month.
With consumers becoming more and more comfortable using
smartphones for tasks they once performed on laptops, like
watching video, other smartphone manufacturers have also moved
toward bigger displays.
AESTHETICS AND DESIGN
A likely shakeup in the design of a larger-screen iPhone
could go a long way in boosting its "wow" factor, convincing
fans to trade in their old iPhones for new ones, said Shaw Wu,
an analyst at Sterne Agee.
"Not only do users pay for features, but they also pay for
aesthetics and design. That's as important, or more important,
than features," Wu said. "People love the current design -- but
it's 18 months old."
The latest iPhone 4S was introduced in October of last year
and essentially has the same form factor as the iPhone 4,
launched in 2010.
Samsung, which this year became the world's largest cell
phone maker, sold 45 million smartphones in the first quarter,
and sales of the Galaxy phones outstripped the iPhone.
Apple was not immediately available to comment.
Apple's move toward a larger display for the next generation
iPhone was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.
In addition to being Apple's rival, Samsung is also a major
components supplier to the U.S. computer, tablet and phone
manufacturer.
The share of the production of new screens that go to each
of the three manufacturers working with Apple has not been
determined, one source said.
Sales of the touch-screen iPhone now account for about
one-half of Apple's total sales, and the phone has been a key
source of growth for the company in Asia.
A report in March by a South Korea business newspaper said
Apple would use a "retina" display on the next iPhone, the same
technology in its latest iPad that enhance image quality.