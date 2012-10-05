* iPhone 5 "a winner" despite error-prone maps, says group
* Consumer Reports expects Maps app to improve
* Apple shares drift lower
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 5 Consumer Reports, the
influential reviewers' group that blasted the iPhone 4 for a
faulty antenna, on Friday gave Apple Inc's latest
smartphone a thumbs-up despite echoing widespread complaints
about its patchy mapping service.
The organization, which in 2010 withheld its recommendation
for the iPhone because of spotty reception when the gadget was
held in a certain way, said laboratory tests confirmed that the
new iPhone 5 ranked among the best smartphones but its mapping
function clearly fell short.
Apple's latest iPhone, sporting a larger 4-inch screen and
4G capability, drew scathing reviews for glaring errors in a
new, self-designed mapping service. Chief Executive Tim Cook
apologized last week and directed users to rival services run by
Google Inc and others.
"Despite the widespread criticism it has received, Apple's
new Maps app... is competent enough, even if it falls short of
what's available for free on many other phones," reviewer Mike
Gikas wrote on the group's website on Friday.
"As Apple has recently apologized and promised to fix these
and other map glitches, we expect the Map app to improve in
time," he wrote.
Apple's shares were down 1.3 percent at $658.43 in early
afternoon trade on Nasdaq.
The consumer electronics juggernaut began selling its latest
smartphone last month. Sales of over 5 million in its first
three days in stores fell short of outsized expectations as it
struggled with supply constraints.
Its homegrown Maps -- stitched together by acquiring
companies and employing data from a range of providers including
TomTom NV and Waze -- was introduced with much fanfare
in June by software chief Scott Forstall. It was billed as a
highlight of the updated iOS 6 software.
Errors and omissions quickly emerged after the software was
rolled out. They ranged from misplaced buildings and mislabeled
cities to duplicate geographical features. Users also complained
that the service lacked features that made Google Maps so
popular, such as public transit directions and street-view
pictures.
The last time Apple faced such widespread criticism --
including from Consumer Reports -- was during 2010's
"Antennagate" furor, when users complained of signal reception
issues on the then-new iPhone 4. This year the consumer group,
which reviews everything from cars to kitchen appliances, also
warned initially that Apple's new iPad threw off too much heat.
A defiant Steve Jobs at the time rejected any suggestion the
iPhone 4's design was flawed, but offered consumers free phone
cases at a rare, 90-minute press conference called to address
those complaints.
"Now that our auto experts have completed their tests,
including some carried out some days after the launch, they
describe the app as relatively streamlined, and concluded that
it generally provides clear guidance, including voice and
on-screen directions," Gikas wrote.
"However, they did find that it lacks the details, traffic
data, and customization options offered by the free Google
navigation app found on Android phones."