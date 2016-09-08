Sears' Lampert lashes out at supplier's threat to end agreement
May 15 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert lashed out at a supplier, which has threatened to terminate a supply deal with the struggling retailer.
Sept 8 Apple Inc will not release first-weekend sales of the newly announced iPhone 7, a spokeswoman for the company said.
The company decided to stop the practice because the number of phones sold during the period has become more a reflection of Apple's supply than demand, a company spokeswoman said, when asked whether Apple will be releasing the figure. (Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON, May 15 Britain's top-selling newspaper the Sun has turned a page in its colourful history by dropping provocative columnist Kelvin MacKenzie, a favourite of owner Rupert Murdoch, over an article that likened a soccer player to a gorilla.