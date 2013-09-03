China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Apple Inc sent an official invitation on Tuesday to a Sept 10 event at which it is expected to unveil the latest iPhone, and possibly a cheaper version intended to accelerate its drive into developing markets.
"This should brighten everyone's day," the typically cryptic invitation read, under a graphic depicting pastel-colored circles surrounding a stark white Apple logo.
The company, which analysts say is losing market share in Asia to Samsung Electronics and other Android manufacturers, said in the invitation it will host a breakfast and presentation at its Cupertino headquarters.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)