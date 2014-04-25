By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 25
SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 Apple Inc has
offered to replace faulty on-off buttons on the iPhone 5, a rare
glitch that it said on Friday affected "a small percentage" of
the previous-generation smartphones.
Apple said on its user-support page that "iPhone 5 models
manufactured through March 2013 may be affected by this issue,"
in which the button, also known as a sleep/wake mechanism, stops
functioning or works only intermittently.
It did not say how many phones were shipped with the faulty
mechanism. Owners can type in their iPhone serial numbers on
Apple's website to see if their phones qualified for a fix.
Apple rarely initiates large-scale repair programs for its
products, and iPhone glitches are rare. In 2010, the company
famously admitted that its iPhone 4 may experience signal loss
when handled a certain way. The company subsequently offered
free phone casings to correct the issue.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by David Gregorio)