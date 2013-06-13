* Apple considering iPhones with 4.7-inch, 5.7-inch screens
- sources
* May launch cheaper iPhones in 5-6 colours - sources
* Apple has floated cheaper model price of $99 - source
* Apple declines comment
By Clare Jim, Reiji Murai and Poornima Gupta
June 13 Apple Inc is exploring
launching iPhones with bigger screens, as well as cheaper models
in a range of colours, over the next year, said four people with
knowledge of the matter, as it takes a cue from rival Samsung
Electronics.
The moves, which are still under discussion, underscore how
the California-based firm that once ruled the smartphone market
is increasingly under threat from its aggressive South Korean
competitor. Samsung has overtaken Apple in market share through
the popularity of its bigger-screen Galaxy "phablets" and by
flooding the market with a range of products at different
prices.
Apple is looking at introducing at least two bigger iPhones
next year - one with a 4.7-inch screen and one with a 5.7-inch
screen - said the sources, including those in the supply chain
in Asia. They said suppliers have been approached with plans for
the larger screens, but noted it is still unclear whether Apple
will actually launch its flagship product in the larger sizes.
"They constantly change product specifications almost to the
final moment, so you're not really sure whether this is the
final prototype," said one person with direct knowledge of the
matter.
Apple declined to comment.
UNDER PRESSURE
Apple's possible shift to offer what is often referred to as
"phablets" - chunkier smartphones not quite big enough to
qualify as tablets - comes as the long-time consumer and
investor darling faces pressure to deliver more than one new
handset model a year. Critics say its pace of innovation has
slowed since the death of legendary co-founder Steve Jobs.
The iPhone 5 launched last September was the first to veer
away from the Apple phone's 3.5-inch screen, which Jobs famously
deemed "the perfect size for consumers" and had been used in
every iPhone since the iconic device was unveiled in 2007.
The current iPhone 5 has one of the smaller screens among
the best-selling smartphones in the mobile market, where
consumers spend more time browsing the web and streaming
content. Samsung's Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 2 have 5-inch and
5.5-inch screens, respectively.
For this year, Apple is expected to launch two new models,
widely referred to as the iPhone 5S, with new fingerprint
technology, and a cheaper version in plastic casing, supply
chain sources have said. Apple plans to dress up the cheaper
phone in a range of 5-6 colours to differentiate it from the
more expensive model that has traditionally come only in black
and white.
The U.S. firm has discussed a price of $99 for the cheaper
phone, the timing of which could slip to next year, one of the
people said. It's not yet clear what the final price would be.
Apple - whose revenue growth has decelerated from the heady
days of 2010 when it introduced the iPad and when the iPhone was
the world's top selling smartphone - has sought ways to
re-energize its flagship line.
BROADER PRODUCT RANGE
Analysts say the company needs a cheaper gadget to push on
in growth markets in China and India, and to counter Samsung's
edge in having phones priced up and down the spectrum. China,
the world's biggest smartphone market, is set to grow 48 percent
this year, outpacing the global increase of 31 percent,
according to industry forecasts.
While Apple only offers a single phone model across all
markets, it has successfully marketed the iPod music player and
its iPad in different sizes and at varying prices. Asked at last
month's AllThingsD industry conference why Apple hasn't launched
different sized iPhones, CEO Tim Cook said: "We haven't so far.
That doesn't shut off the future."
He explained that the range of iPods serve different
audiences and needs. "On the phone, that's the question. Are we
now at a point to serve enough people that we need to do that?"
Cook noted a larger screen comes with trade-offs on features
such as battery life, resolution and brightness.
Test production for both the standard and cheaper iPhone
models aims to start next month, with mass production ramping up
in August to meet a September launch target, two people said.
"Trial production was originally planned to start in June,
but the mixing of colours is taking longer than expected as
Apple has very high and idealistic standards," said one source
in Asia, adding 20 million plastic iPhones are expected to ship
in the October-December quarter.
Japan's Sharp Corp and Japan Display and South
Korea's LG Display will supply the panels for the
aluminium iPhone 5S and the plastic iPhone, while Hon Hai
Precision Industry will assemble the higher-end phone
and Pegatron will put together the cheaper model.