By Poornima Gupta and Neha Alawadhi
Sept 20 Thousands of iPhone enthusiasts queued
up at Apple Inc stores around the world on Friday as
two new models of the smartphone went on sale, but Apple's
shares ended slightly lower as investors wait for initial sales
figures, due as early as next week.
Long lines formed outside stores in Sydney, Tokyo, New York,
San Francisco and other cities as Apple broke with tradition and
launched two iPhone models - the new top-of-the-line 5S and the
less-expensive 5C - on the same day.
Apple watchers said early signs pointed to more demand for
the 5S than last year's new model. But some cautioned that the
size of the crowds this year may not be an accurate gauge
because consumers were unable to order the more expensive model
online ahead of time, as with previous launches.
"While it is likely some of this line is due to not having
an early pre-order option for the 5S, we still believe it shows
loyalty to the iPhone remains strong among Apple's installed
base," said ISI Group analyst Brian Marshall. He estimates Apple
will sell about 6 million units in the first three days.
Apple sold more 5 million of the previous iPhone 5 units
during its opening weekend last year.
A survey done by Piper Jaffray of 416 customers standing in
lines outside of stores in New York, San Francisco and
Minneapolis found that 95 percent of the people were planning to
buy the 5S. Gene Munster, analyst with Piper Jaffray, estimates
Apple will sell 5 million to 6 million iPhones over the weekend.
While Apple's stock dipped one percent by the close of trade,
shares of Avago and TriQuint ended higher
after they were identified as component suppliers for the new
models.
The gold-colored version of the 5S, which also comes in
silver and gray, was already sold out as of Friday and will now
ship only in October, according to Apple's website. The gray and
silver versions can still ship in 7 to 10 days.
Supplies of both the new models has been disappointing, a
source at a U.S. wireless carrier had told Reuters earlier.
WINNING CHIP FIRMS
Analysts have questioned whether the technology of the new
top-end 5S is enough to persuade people to trade up. But those
concerns did not seem to apply Jimmy Gunawan, the first in line
outside an Apple store in Sydney.
"It's been one year since iPhone 5. It's about time to
upgrade I guess," he told Reuters TV.
The new iPhones use chips made by Avago Technologies Ltd
, TriQuint Semiconductor Inc and Skyworks
Solutions Inc, according to repair firm iFixit, which
opened up the iPhone 5S and 5C on Thursday.
Broadcom Corp's chip is used for the touchscreen
controller in both phones, iFixit said. All these suppliers also
featured in last year's iPhone 5.
Another teardown expert, Chipworks - which opened up Apple's
A7 chip - found that Samsung produced the application processor
while NXP Semiconductor made the new M7 co-processor
chip. The iPhone's M7 can track motion data continuously without
heavily draining the battery.
Including the M7 processor on the same chip as the main A7
processor would be more efficient than adding it as a discrete
chip and would help the two processors communicate more easily,
said Real World Technologies analyst David Kanter.
Investors have also questioned whether Apple has priced its
new plastic-backed 5C too high to compete with cheaper
smartphones that use Google's Android operating system,
particularly in China and other emerging markets.
The 5C, which comes in a range of bright colors, carries a
price tag of $549 for an unlocked 16 GB model in the United
States, though Apple has a history of cutting iPhone prices once
a model has been on the market for a while, ISI's Marshall said.
"We believe it will do the same for 5C after initial pent-up
demand is met," he said in a note.
Tech analysts this week praised the fingerprint scanner in
the 5S model, which lets users unlock their devices or make
purchases by simply pressing their finger.
The sensor technology that powers the fingerprint scanner in
the new iPhone 5S was developed by AuthenTec, which was bought
by Apple a year ago, iFixit said.
Apple shares initially traded up, hitting the day's high of
$478.55 on the Nasdaq before easing back to close 1 percent
lower at $467.41.
Avago shares closed up 2.1 percent, TriQuint shares finished
with a 1.8 percent gain, while Skyworks closed down 0.2 percent.