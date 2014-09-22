Sept 22 Apple Inc said it sold a record 10 million iPhones in the first weekend after its new, larger phone models went on sale in 10 countries on Friday.

The phones, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, drew more than 4 million pre-orders on Sept. 12, more than double the 2 million orders for the company's iPhone 5 model in the same period two years ago.

Analysts had estimated first-weekend sales of up to 10 million iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models, based on the first-day pre-orders.

Last year, Apple sold 9 million iPhone 5S and 5C models in 11 countries, including China, in the first weekend. Sales of the new models in China have been delayed by regulatory issues. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)