By Soham Chatterjee
Sept 22 Apple Inc said it sold more
than 10 million iPhones in the first weekend after its new
models went on sale on Friday, underscoring strong demand for
phones with larger displays.
Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company could have sold
even more iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models if supplies had been
available.
Analysts had estimated first-weekend sales of up to 10
million iPhones, after Apple booked record pre-orders of 4
million on Sept. 12, the day pre-orders opened.
Apple's shares were little changed at $100.98 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
The company's first-quarter revenue is likely to be 9
percent higher than Wall Street estimates, based on reported
sales and projected demand for the new iPhones, Piper Jaffray &
Co analyst Gene Munster wrote in a note.
Munster said he expected earnings per share to be 12 percent
higher than estimates.
"Despite the supply chain constraints around the iPhone 6
Plus and tightness around certain models of the iPhone 6, we
believe (Monday's) strong print demonstrates that Apple executed
extremely well in the face of severe supply constraints," Cantor
Fitzgerald analyst Brian White wrote in a note.
First-day pre-orders for the new phones, which went on sale
in 10 countries, far surpassed the 2 million recorded for the
iPhone 5 model two years ago.
"While our team managed the manufacturing ramp better than
ever before, we could have sold many more iPhones with greater
supply and we are working hard to fill orders as quickly as
possible," Cook said in a statement.
Apple sold 9 million iPhone 5S and 5C models last year in 11
countries, including China, in the first weekend they were
available.
Sales of the latest models in China, the world's largest
smartphone market, have been delayed by regulatory issues.
Lured by the prospect of profit from smuggling the new
iPhones into China, opportunists joined the scores of fans
outside Apple stores to buy the devices.
Police in New Haven, Connecticut said fights broke out among
customers believed to be rival groups of Chinese men and women
who were apparently trying to buy as many iPhones as possible to
resell them at a significant mark-up in China.
Three people were arrested, one of whom suffered a small cut
to his forehead and was treated in hospital.
"Store managers have phoned several times to report fights
and ill-behaved line waiters," the New Haven Police Department
said in a statement.
Apple said last week that many U.S. customers would have to
wait until next month for their new iPhones due to strong
demand. The company routinely faces iPhone supply constraints,
particularly in years that involve a re-design.
The new iPhones will be available in 20 more countries on
Sept. 26, Apple said.
The company sold 5 million iPhone 5 handsets, 4 million
iPhone 4S models and 1.7 million iPhone 4 units during the first
weekend.
The shipment levels of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are
positive, given that the new models are not initially available
in China, Stifel Nicolaus & Co analyst Aaron Rakers wrote in a
note.
Rakers noted that the latest models would be available in
115 countries by the end of this year compared with 100 for
iPhone 5S and 5C.
(Additional reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Ted Kerr and
Kirti Pandey)