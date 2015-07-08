July 8 Apple Inc is asking suppliers to
manufacture up to 90 million units of two new iPhone models with
4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays by Dec. 31, the Wall Street
journal reported.
The phones are also expected to feature Force Touch
technology which can distinguish between a light tap and deep
press, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1eFV9iZ)
The screen sizes are the same as in the iPhone 6 and iPhone
6 Plus. Apple is also expected to maintain the screen
resolution, the newspaper reported.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Apple's shares were down 1.5 percent at $123.84 in midday
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)