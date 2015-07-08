(Adds details, background; updates share)
July 8 Apple Inc is preparing for the
largest initial production run for its next iPhones by the end
of the year, the Wall Street journal reported.
The company is asking suppliers to manufacture 85 million to
90 million units of two new models with 4.7-inch and .5-inch
displays. (on.wsj.com/1eFV9iZ)
The company had ordered 70 million to 80 million of iPhone 6
and iPhone 6 Plus last year, in its largest initial production
run so far.
The new phones are also expected to feature Force Touch
technology which can distinguish between a light tap and deep
press, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.
The information about orders came from Apple's suppliers,
the paper added.
Bloomberg reported last month that suppliers had started
initial production of iPhone models with Force Touch, a
technology already used in Apple Watch and MacBook laptop. (bloom.bg/1HpUihu)
The screen sizes are the same as in the iPhone 6 and iPhone
6 Plus. Apple is also expected to maintain the screen
resolution, the Journal said.
Apple is also considering a third assembler, Taiwan-based
Wistron Corp to help produce the new phones, the paper
said. Last year, Apple relied on Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co and Pegatron Corp.
Some component suppliers started manufacturing parts for the
new iPhones in large quantity earlier this month, the newspaper
reported.
Hon Hai, Apple's primary assembler also known as Foxconn,
has been recruiting workers at its main iPhone production base
in Zhengzhou, north-central China, anticipating mass production
to begin next month, the journal reported.
Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.
Apple's shares were down 1.8 percent at $123.50 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)