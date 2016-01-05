Jan 6 Apple Inc is expected to cut
production of its latest iPhone models by about 30 percent in
the January-March quarter, compared with its original plans, the
Nikkei reported.
As inventories of the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus have piled up
since its launch last September, production will be scaled back
to let dealers go through their current stock, the business
daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/1R9rxvj)
Production is expected to return to normal in the April-June
quarter, but Apple's parts makers likely to be affected will
include liquid crystal display panel manufacturers Japan Display
Inc, Sharp Corp and LG Display Co Ltd
, the Nikkei reported.
Other companies affected include image sensor supplier Sony
Corp and electronic parts makers TDK Corp,
Alps Electric Co Ltd and Kyocera Corp, the
paper reported.
Apple and the Japanese and Korean parts suppliers were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)