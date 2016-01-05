(Adds analyst comments)
Jan 5 Apple Inc is expected to cut
production of its latest iPhone models by about 30 percent in
the January-March quarter, the Nikkei reported.
As inventories of the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus have piled up
since they were launched last September, production will be
scaled back to let dealers go through their current stock, the
business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/1R9rxvj)
Apple's shares were down 2.2 percent at $102.97 in afternoon
trading. The stock has lost about a quarter of its value from
record highs in April, reflecting worries over slowing
shipments.
"This is an eye-opening production cut which speaks to the
softer demand that Apple has seen with 6s out of the gates," FBR
Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said. "The Street was
bracing for a cut but the magnitude here is a bit more
worrisome."
Shares of Apple suppliers Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo
Inc and Cirrus Logic, among others, also fell
following the report.
Other companies affected include Sony Corp, which
makes image sensors used in iPhones, and electronic parts makers
TDK Corp, Alps Electric Co Ltd and Kyocera
Corp, the paper reported.
LCD panel manufacturers Japan Display Inc, Sharp
Corp and LG Display Co Ltd will also be hit
by the cut in production, according to the report.
Production is expected to return to normal in the April-June
quarter, the Nikkei reported.
However, Patrick Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights &
Strategy, said he was a bit skeptical about the production cut
reports.
"Apple has been gaining significant market share in pretty
much every region, and I'm not seeing a global slowdown,"
Moorhead said.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
The parts suppliers cited in the Nikkei report were not
available for comment outside their regular business hours.
Tepid forecast by Apple suppliers such as Jabil Circuit
, which manufactures casings for iPhones, and Dialog
Semiconductor GmbH in December stoked fears that
iPhone shipments could fall for the first time.
Wall Street has also tempered its view on the high-flying
stock in recent months. Since early December, about a third of
the analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters have trimmed their
estimates on Apple.
For fiscal 2016, Apple is expected, on average, to grow
revenue by under 4 percent, a far cry from the 28 percent
revenue growth it achieved in the fiscal year that ended in
September.
