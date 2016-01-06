* Production cuts planned as inventories pile up - newspaper
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Jan 6 Foxconn, which assembles most of
Apple Inc's latest iPhones, will cut working hours over
the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, a person familiar with the
matter said, in a rare move that analysts interpreted as a sign
of softening demand.
Reports of slowing shipments and mounting inventories of the
iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, as well as tepid forecasts from
suppliers, have pushed Apple investors into unfamiliar territory
after years of booming sales and surging shares.
Earlier on Wednesday, Japanese daily Nikkei, citing parts
suppliers, said output of the models would be cut by about 30
percent in January-March so dealers could unload stock. Apple
shares lost 2.5 percent, and those of suppliers similarly fell.
"Chinese New Year is a big holiday and there is usually
overtime for workers. But this year, Foxconn will have a normal
break," the person said, referring to the Lunar New Year which
falls on Feb. 8.
Taiwan-based Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, assembles the latest iPhones at
factories in China where it employs hundreds of thousands of
people, and offers incentives such as triple overtime pay over
China's biggest holiday.
Foxconn said in a statement that it was "in the midst of
planning operational schedules for the Lunar New Year holiday,"
but gave no details. Apple was unavailable to comment.
The person with knowledge of the matter was not authorised
to speak with the media so declined to be identified.
GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES
The first quarter is usually a quieter time for suppliers
and the most obvious period to cut production, adjusting for
extra supply brought on for the holiday season at the end of the
calendar year.
But suppliers pointed to Foxconn's unusual Lunar New Year
and slower sales as evidence of a gloomy outlook, as well as 82
million yuan ($12.53 million) in subsidies that the government
of Zhengzhou, Henan province, awarded Foxconn companies this
week.
Foxconn confirmed the incentives to "recognise companies
that provide stable employment in the province", but said they
related to the large workforce it maintained there in 2014.
"We were already conservative about the first quarter," said
analyst Kylie Huang at Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets in Taipei,
in response to Foxconn's Lunar New Year plans. "It's not just
iPhone slowdown, but all of the Chinese economy."
China is a key growth market for Apple and the world's
biggest smartphone market.
Shares of Apple suppliers fell on Wednesday, with Foxconn
closing down 0.1 percent after trading during the day at lows
not seen in over four months.
Shares fell between 2 percent and 6 percent at fellow
assembler Pegatron Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd, LG Display Co Ltd,
Japan Display Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
, Alps Electric Co Ltd and TDK Corp.
BRACING FOR A CUT
Lukewarm forecasts in December from suppliers such as Dialog
Semiconductor GmbH and casing maker Jabil Circuit Inc
stoked fears that iPhone shipments could fall for the
first time. But analysts questioned the extent of any slowdown.
"Apple has been gaining significant market share in pretty
much every region, and I'm not seeing a global slowdown," said
analyst Patrick Moorhead at Moor Insights & Strategy.
As one sign of that, Apple announced on Wednesday that
customers spent over $1.1 billion on apps and in-app purchases
in the two weeks ending Jan. 3, setting a record for holiday
season sales.
On New Year's day alone, customers spent more than $144
million, breaking the previous single-day record set on
Christmas Day.
Nevertheless, many are bracing for a production cut.
Since early December, about a third of analysts tracked by
Thomson Reuters have trimmed their estimates on Apple. On
average, they expect Apple to increase revenue this year by less
than 4 percent, a far cry from the 28 percent achieved in the
business year that ended in September.
In contrast, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on
Wednesday said it had become the first Chinese handset vendor to
ship more than 100 million smartphones a year.
($1 = 6.5464 Chinese yuan renminbi)
