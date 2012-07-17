July 17 Apple Inc's next iPhone will
use a new technology that makes the smartphone's screen thinner,
the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
This is currently being manufactured by Asian component
makers, Sharp Corp, Japan Display Inc and South Korea's
LG Display Co Ltd who are mass producing the panels
for the iPhone using so-called in-cell technology, WSJ said
citing sources.
The adoption of in-cell technology means Taiwan's Wintek
Corp and TPK Holding Co Ltd, which supplied
the touch-panel layer of the iPhone 4S screen, did not get
orders for the next iPhone, the paper said citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
The technology integrates touch sensors into the LCD, making
it unnecessary to have a separate touch-screen layer. The
absence of the layer makes the screen thinner and the quality of
displayed images would improve, said DisplaySearch analyst
Hiroshi Hayase, the Journal reported.
Apple could not immediately be reached for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.