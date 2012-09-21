* Record sales pace expected as Apple pre-orders top 2 mln
* Sales start in Australia with 600 at flagship Sydney store
* High-margin iPhone sales expected to fuel strong quarter
* Apple mapping app, lack of payments chip criticized
By Jane Wardell and Tim Kelly
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Sept 21 Apple Inc's
iPhone 5 hit stores around the globe on Friday, giving the
consumer giant a boost ahead of the crucial end-of-year holiday
season as rival Samsung Electronics Co stepped up
its legal challenge over key technologies.
The new phone - which was unveiled last week - went on sale
first in Australia, where long lines formed for the opening of
the California company's Sydney store at 8 a.m. local time (2200
GMT, Thursday).
Apple has booked more than 2 million pre-orders for the
device in the first 24 hours, double the first-day sales of the
previous iPhone 4S.
But South Korea's Samsung moved to crash the party on the
eve of the phone's debut, saying it planned to add the new
device to existing patent lawsuits against its U.S. rival.
Samsung and Apple are locked in patent battle in 10
countries and the stakes are high as the two vie for top spot in
the booming smartphone market.
Both companies are also raising marketing spending to
promote their latest products ahead of the holiday sales
quarter.
LONG QUEUES
An estimated 600 people queued around the block from the
Apple store in central Sydney and customers were limited to
buying a maximum of two phones. In a rainy Tokyo, the lines
stretched back several blocks.
Guerrilla marketers grabbed the first dozen or so spots in
the queue in Sydney, with companies paying staff members to line
up for several days in the hope of being photographed and
interviewed for being among the first in the world to get their
hands on the new devices.
At the head of the queue was Todd Foot, who lined up with
colleagues - all wearing clothing branded with their price
comparison website logo - for three days. Staff from an online
buyer and seller of used Apple products roamed the long lines
offering free coffees.
But most of those waiting were aficionados already hooked on
Apple's earlier iPhones and best-selling iPad tablet computers.
"I feel like if I leave it at home, I go a bit crazy," James
Vohradsky, a 20-year-old student said of his current iPhone. "I
have to drive back and get it. I can't do my normal day without
it," said Vohradsky, who had queued for 17 hours with his
younger sister.
Some analysts expect Apple to sell up to 10 million iPhone 5
models in the remaining days of September and JP Morgan
estimates the phone release could provide a $3.2 billion boost
to the U.S. economy in the fourth quarter.
In Japan, where the line outside the Tokyo Apple store
stretched for several blocks, one of the two carriers selling
the iPhone 5 said it was concerned the U.S. company does not
have enough production capacity to meet demand.
Softbank president and founder, Masayoshi Son, said
demand for the iPhone 5 was greater than the first iPhone. KDDI
Corp, the other Japanese carrier offering the iPhone,
said that it had already run out of the iPhone 5.
The new phone has a larger, 4-inch screen and is slimmer and
far lighter than the previous model. The iPhone 5 supports
faster 4G mobile networks and also comes with a number of
software updates, including Apple's new in-house maps feature.
MAPS MISS MARK
The new maps feature, however has been criticized by some
users for a number of geographical errors, missing information
and a lack of features.
Kim Tudo, a student at the University of New South Wales who
queued overnight, said he was disappointed the turn-by-turn
navigation feature under the iOS 6 mobile operating system
behind the new phone is not immediately available in Australia.
Vohradsky said the lack of mobile payment chip was also "a
bit of a letdown". Apple did not embed Near Field Communication
(NFC) technology used to turn cellphones into mobile wallets
into the iPhone 5.
Tudo and Vohradsky were less bothered by Apple's decision to
drop the wide dock connector used in the company's gadgets for
the best part of a decade in favour of a smaller one, a move
that some critics have noted adds to costs for users who will
now have to buy an adaptor for speakers or other accessories.
The iPhone is Apple's highest-margin product and accounts
for half of its annual revenue. Apple has said it will make
initial deliveries of the iPhone 5 on Friday in the United
States and most of the major European markets, such as France,
Germany and Britain. The phone then goes on sale on Sept. 28 in
22 other countries.
Apple plans to sell the new phone in 100 countries by the
end of the year.
Influential reviewer Walt Mossberg labeled it the best
smartphone on the market but criticized the mapping application.
The latest iPhone comes as competition in the smartphone
market has reached a fever pitch with Apple up against phones
that run on Google Inc's Android software. Android has
become the most-used mobile operating system in the world, while
Samsung has taken the lead in smartphone sales.
Samsung released new ads mocking Apple fans queuing for the
new iPhone, showing users favourably comparing the features of
Samsung's top-selling Galaxy S3 smartphone.