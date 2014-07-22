(Corrects to remove paragraph 3 reference to the report not
naming the suppliers)
July 21 Apple Inc has asked suppliers
to manufacture between 70 million and 80 million of its two
upcoming large-screen iPhones by the end of the year, its
largest initial production run of iPhones, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Its forecast for the iPhones with 4.7-inch (11.9 cm) and
5.5-inch (14-cm) displays is much larger than the initial order
last year of between 50 million and 60 million versions of the
iPhone 5S and 5C, people told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1rlhh4G)
Both iPhone 6 screens will be larger than the 4.0-inch
panels on Apple's existing iPhone 5S and 5C models.
The new phone models are also expected to feature metal
cases similar to the iPhone 5S and likely come in multiple
colors, these people said.
Both iPhone 6 screens are expected to use in-cell touch
panel technology - built into the screen and allowing for
thinner construction than with standard touch panel films - that
was introduced with the iPhone 5, sources told Reuters in March.
There could be difficulties with in-cell production
technology for the larger 5.5-inch size, one of the sources told
Reuters then.
To factor in the possibility of a higher failure rate for
displays, Apple has asked component makers to be prepared to
make up to 120 million iPhones, people told the Journal on
Monday.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)