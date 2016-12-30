(Fixes date to Dec 30 from Dec 31)

Dec 30 Apple Inc will trim production of iPhones by about 10 percent in the January-March quarter, the Nikkei financial daily reported, citing calculations based on data from suppliers.

The company slashed output by 30 percent in the January-March quarter this year due to accumulated inventory, the Nikkei reported. s.nikkei.com/2hClWTv

Apple's shares were down 0.85 percent in midday trading.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)