By Sam Adams and Rory Carroll
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Apple Inc's
latest phone lured throngs of gadget lovers,
entrepreneurs and early adopters to its stores in New York, San
Francisco and other cities around the world in the latest sign
of strong initial demand for the new, larger generation of
iPhones.
Even the night before the phones' Friday debut, nearly 70
people were waiting in line in front of the Apple store in
downtown San Francisco. Some eager to get their hands on the
iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which feature larger screens and
longer battery life, had been there since the night before.
At the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York, the line of
would-be buyers stretched for more than 10 blocks. Apple
employees led them in a New Year's Eve-style countdown to herald
the store's opening at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) and high-fived
customers as they entered the glass cube leading to the
underground store.
In Atlanta, police were called in before 5:30 a.m. to assist
with crowd control at one mall location because of worries about
trampling, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
While it has become customary for swarms of people to greet
Apple product introductions, Friday's long lines were still a
sign of healthy demand for the new models. The phones drew more
than 4 million preorder requests in the first 24 hours on Sept.
12, more than double the 2 million for iPhone 5s in the same
period two years ago.
The enthusiastic crowds gathered despite signs that Apple's
legendary "cool factor" may be dimming with some consumers,
according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Sales predictions from investors tend to be optimistic.
Apple watchers tracking the early sales of the new iPhones note
that the precise number of units sold in the first weekend will
depend on the strength of the supply chain. A Friday report from
Barclays cited the long lines outside stores as a positive sign
for demand, suggesting that combined first-weekend sales for the
new phones could rise as high as 11 million units.
Despite the high demand, sales could be choked by a limited
number of iPhone 6 Pluses available immediately. A T-Mobile US
Inc spokeswoman said Friday that demand for the new
phones was "tremendous," but the larger model would not be
available yet.
Paul Terrebonne, a 26-year-old cook who had preordered his
space-grey iPhone 6, said the size of the new devices had been
enough to lure him back to Apple from his previous phone, a
Motorola Moto X.
"It's all about screen size, plus I missed the iPhone's
camera," he said, adding that he had shunned the iPhone 6 Plus
because it was "a bit too big."
The launch attracted buyers from farther afield. Flavio
Gondim, a 40-year-old Brazilian public sector employee, said he
was buying an iPhone 6 in New York because "back home these are,
maybe, 50 percent more expensive."
In Asia, many who lined up to buy the new phones in
Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia said they planned to re-sell
the devices in China, where regulatory hurdles are holding up
the new phones' debut.
It remains to be seen whether the renewed iPhone mania will
extend to Apple's other big product introduction, the Apple
Watch, which will not be available until early next year.
Raj Kaur, who was comfortably waiting in line in San
Francisco in a folding chair, said she did not plan to repeat
the vigil for the new watch.
"I'll wait for the second edition," she said, "when they've
worked out the kinks."
(Additional reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Andrew Hay)