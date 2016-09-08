* Nintendo jumps 13 pct, adds $4.5 bln to market value
* Super Mario will debut on iPhone in December
* Nintendo declines to say when available in Android
* DeNA shares jump 11 pct
(Updates shares, adds fresh comments)
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Sept 8 Nintendo Co's surprise
announcement that its popular game franchise Super Mario Bros
would debut on Apple Inc's new iPhone propelled its
shares sharply higher on Thursday on hopes the firm had at last
embraced mobile gaming.
Investors are betting the new game, Super Mario Run, will be
another mobile hit for the Japanese company akin to the wildly
popular Pokemon GO, as it moves away from its console-focused
strategy and embraces on-the-go gaming.
"Launching a well-known Nintendo character on the globally
penetrated iPhone is one of the best scenarios that investors
have hoped for," Tomoaki Kawasaki, an analyst at Iwai Cosmo
Securities, said.
Nintendo said it would launch the game initially on Apple's
App Store in December. The Kyoto-based firm with a market
capitalisation of $39 billion did not say when it would be
available for Android devices.
Nintendo shares jumped 13 percent to close at their highest
since late July, adding $4.5 billion to the company's market
value, following the announcement at Apple's iPhone launch
event. The broader TOPIX index edged down.
Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the puppet-inspired Mario
character more than 35 years ago, gave a demonstration of the
game at the iPhone launch on Wednesday.
Players control Mario through a series of obstacle courses
while collecting coins along the way. In higher levels, players
can compete with other players' scores and create their own
"kingdom".
Miyamoto said Super Mario had "evolved whenever he has
encountered a new platform".
"For the first time ever, players will be able to enjoy a
full-fledged Super Mario game with just one hand, giving them
the freedom to play while riding the subway or my favourite,
eating a hamburger," he said in a statement on Thursday.
GOING MOBILE
As games such as Candy Crush Saga and Angry Birds captured
the casual gaming population and Nintendo's console sales
struggled, investors began questioning Nintendo's strategy of
focusing on consoles at all costs.
Nintendo for years resisted introducing mobile games with
its best-known characters in an effort to protect its console
business, even as the strategy produced a string of operating
losses.
It finally yielded to investor calls to release games for
mobile devices last year when it announced a tie-up with mobile
specialist DeNA Co.
"It shows the company is now allowing licensing of their
characters, which is two-fold," said Gavin Parry, managing
director at Parry International Trading in Hong Kong.
"It means the internal philosophy is changing and opening
up, and it also means they're going to get additional income
streams, as opposed to their internal or organically generated
revenues."
Nintendo and DeNA jointly developed Super Mario Run, with
Nintendo in charge of content and DeNA responsible for back-end
operations such as servers. Shares in DeNA also jumped 11
percent on Thursday.
Questions remain however about how Nintendo will make money
from its mobile games. Despite Pokemon GO's success, the firm in
July warned that it would have a limited impact on earnings and
later booked a first-quarter operating loss.
Cosmo's Kawasaki said that unlike Pokemon Go, from which
Nintendo profits mainly through its investments in co-developer
Niantic and Pokemon Company, sales from Super Mario Run would
directly benefit Nintendo.
"I expect it to impact on Nintendo's earnings," he said,
adding that the push into mobile would also open up emerging
markets where consoles had struggled to take off.
Nintendo declined to comment on how revenue from the new
game - which is free to download and play but some content has
to be purchased - would be shared with DeNA.
DeNA said earlier that it wants its deal with Nintendo to
yield titles that bring in over 3 billion yen ($29.5 million) a
month.
The duo plans to launch two more mobile games in the year to
March - Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem.
($1 = 101.6600 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Lisa Twaronite;
Editing by Miyoung Kim and Stephen Coates)