Sept 14 Shipment dates for Apple Inc's
new iPhone slipped by a week on the first day of sales on
Friday, suggesting strong demand for the slimmer, lighter and
faster version of the smartphone.
Within an hour of the start of presales, the www.apple.com
store was projecting shipments would take two weeks to fulfill,
said Cross Research, an independent research house.
Apple started taking pre-orders for the iPhone 5 at midnight
Pacific Time (0700 GMT) on Friday, with the first deliveries set
for one week's time.
"We believe the fast sell out indicates both high levels of
demand and constrained supply," Cross Research said in a note.
"However, given that the company announced an aggressive
rollout schedule, we assume management's plan includes a rapid
increase in production."
On Thursday, a host of analysts raised their iPhone sales
forecasts to reflect the quick consumption of the iPhone 5, with
some saying more than 30 million Apple smartphones may be sold
this quarter.
Apple shares rose 1.9 percent to a new all-time high of
$695.86 on Friday, before easing back a little to $694.33 in
heavy early morning trading on the Nasdaq.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.