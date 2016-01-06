(Adds analyst comment)
Jan 6 Apple Inc shares dropped below
$100 for the first time in nearly five months on Wednesday
following reports of slowing shipments of the iPhone 6S and 6S
Plus.
Taiwan-based Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, will cut working hours over the
week-long Lunar New Year holiday, according to a person familiar
with the matter, a rare move that analysts said could be a sign
of softening demand for the iPhone.
Japanese daily Nikkei, citing parts suppliers, said output
of the iPhone models would be cut by about 30 percent in the
January-March time frame so dealers could offload stock. (s.nikkei.com/1R9rxvj)
"I don't think anyone expects growth to accelerate from last
year's hyper growth. The only question that remains is whether
they will grow at all in 2016," said Walter Piecyk, an analyst
with BTIG.
The iPhone accounts for the vast majority of Apple's revenue
and profits, and worries about slowing sales have weighed on the
stock, which has fallen nearly 19 percent over the last six
months.
"We were already conservative about the first quarter," said
analyst Kylie Huang at Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets in Taipei,
in response to Foxconn's Lunar New Year plans. "It's not just
iPhone slowdown, but all of the Chinese economy."
Apple did not return requests for comment.
Foxconn said in a statement that it was "in the midst of
planning operational schedules for the Lunar New Year holiday,"
but gave no details.
Since early December, about a third of analysts tracked by
Thomson Reuters have trimmed their estimates on Apple. On
average, they expect Apple to increase revenue this year by less
than 4 percent, a far cry from the 28 percent achieved in the
business year that ended in September.
"We can see per survey data that this decline in units is
not a result of iPhone users switching away from the iPhone, but
is simply due to the tough compare of the iPhone 6," said
analyst Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group, a brokerage firm.
"There is really no way that they could have produced the
number of incremental users that they did on the iPhone 6 cycle
with the iPhone 6S cycle," Chokshi added.
Lukewarm forecasts in December from suppliers such as Dialog
Semiconductor GmbH and casing maker Jabil Circuit Inc
stoked fears that iPhone shipments could fall on an
annual basis for the first time.
But some analysts questioned the extent of any slowdown.
"Apple has been gaining significant market share in pretty
much every region, and I'm not seeing a global slowdown," said
analyst Patrick Moorhead at Moor Insights & Strategy.
Apple's shares fell briefly to as low as $99.87 in Nasdaq
trading on Wednesday, their lowest level since Aug. 24, when the
shares fell to $92 as the entire stock market suffered a brief
'flash crash.'
Apple stock closed down nearly 2 percent at $100.70, amid a
broadly lower stock market. The stock has not closed below $100
since Oct. 20, 2014.
