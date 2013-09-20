Alejandro de Rosa (R) and Melisa Racineti of Buenos Aires, Argentina pose with their new Apple iPhone 5s phones with Apple employee Jay at the Apple Retail Store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Apple Inc's(AAPL.O) newest smartphone models hit stores on Friday in many countries across the world, including Australia and China. For the first time, Apple is selling a second smartphone dubbed the "5C" featuring a plastic back and bright colors. The pricier "5S" now comes in three new colors - gray, silver and gold.

Technology firm iFixit disassembled a gold-colored iPhone 5S and examined its parts and then took apart a 5C model.

Following are some of the key parts for the 5S model:

* Chips from Avago Technologies Ltd(AVGO.O) and Skyworks Solutions Inc(SWKS.O) are featured in the iPhone5S.

* Companies supplying parts for the new phone also include South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc and radio-frequency chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor IncTQNT.O.

* Broadcom Corp's(BRCM.O) BCM5976 chip is used for the touchscreen controller.

* Murata Manufacturing Co's 339S0205 (based on the Broadcom BCM4334) Wi-Fi module.

* Includes chips from Qualcomm Inc(QCOM.O) (PM8018 RF power management IC) and Texas Instruments Inc(TXN.O).

* There appeared to be no discrete M7 motion co-processor chip, a new component that Apple said was part of the iPhone 5S when it unveiled the device last week. iFixit says the M7 might be "most likely a combination of motion-oriented components, and not an actual dedicated chip."

Following are some key points of the 5C model:

* The hardware design on the 5C appears more similar to the 5S than to the iPhone 5

* The 5C uses a Toshiba Corp 16 gigabyte flash memory chip

* Murata 339S0209 (based on the Broadcom BCM4334) Wi-Fi module.

* Qualcomm LTE radio chips.

* Elpida memory.

* Broadcom touchscreen controller.

* Chips from Skyworks, Avago and Triquint, similar to the 5S.

Information is from iFixit, a website offering parts and self-repair guides for Apple iPods and Macintosh computers. The company, which has conducted similar "tear downs" on other Apple products, posted step-by-step photos of the process on its website at: www.ifixit.com/Teardown/iPhone+5s+Teardown/17383/1?singlePage

(Reporting By Richard Pullin and Poornima Gupta; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Andre Grenon)