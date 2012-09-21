* Chip suppliers also include SK Hynix, Triquint - iFixit
* Cirrus audio chip inside iPhone 5 -iFixit
* STMicroelectronics provided gyroscope -iFixit
* Controller chips from PMC-Sierra, Broadcom -iFixit
* Latest iPhone went on sale Friday morning
By Stuart McDill and Noel Randewich
MELBOURNE/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 Apple's iPhone
5 uses chips from Qualcomm Inc, Avago Technologies Ltd
and Skyworks Solutions Inc, according to
repair firm iFixit, which pried one open.
The latest iPhone, which first went on sale in Australia on
Friday morning, has a larger, 4-inch screen and is slimmer and
far lighter than previous models.
Apple Inc booked over two million online pre-orders
for the device in the first 24 hours, underpinning investors'
expectations the new device will maintain the Cupertino,
California company's meteoric growth.
Other companies supplying parts for the new phone include
DRAM and flash memory chipmaker SK Hynix and
radio-frequency chipmaker Triquint Semiconductor Inc,
according to iFixit, which stripped down one of the new devices
in Melbourne.
The device included an audio chip made by Cirrus Logic Inc
. Speculation has swirled that Cirrus technology has
replaced that of rival Audience Inc.
It also had a gyroscope, used to track the phone's
orientation, made by STMicroelectronics as well as
controller chips from PMC-Sierra Inc and Broadcom Corp
.
News that a supplier has been chosen -- or rejected -- for
one of Apple's products can sometimes cause drastic swings in
stock prices.
Earlier this month, shares in Audience plummeted 63 percent
after it said Apple would no longer use its noise filtering
technology. Shares in Cirrus spiked at the end of July after it
predicted quarterly revenue would jump 70 percent.
Apple doesn't disclose which companies make the components
that go into its smartphones.
iFixit co-founder Luke Soules spent the night lined up at a
local store to buy one of the first iPhone 5s.
Fueled by Red Bull energy drinks to keep himself going,
Soules rushed the phone to a nearby Mac repair store fitted out
with tools, lights and a camera to begin dissecting the iPhone,
a process that can take hours.
To see iFixit's teardown, click
SILENT GRINS
Chip executives who are often happy to boast to reporters
about what smartphones their components have been chosen for
turn silent at the mention of Apple - for fear of losing current
business or missing future opportunities with the world's most
prestigious consumer electronics device maker.
Teardowns give investors a vital glimpse of which suppliers
have been chosen for new Apple devices.
The iPhone 5 supports faster 4G networks thanks to a chip
supplied by Qualcomm. It also comes with a number of software
updates, including Apple's new in-house maps feature.
The latest iPhone includes a new A6 processor that Apple
says runs twice as fast as the previous generation. Apple
depends on Samsung Electronics to manufacture mobile
processors on its behalf, a relationship strained by the two
companies' bitter legal dispute over patents.
Avago makes chips that keep different kinds of radio signals
- like Wi-Fi and bluetooth - from interfering with each other
and its components have been found in previous iPhones.
Wireless chipmaker Skyworks and Triquint were also expected
to appear in the iPhone 5.
Other semiconductors Soules found in the phone were labeled
Apple but are likely made by unnamed suppliers.
The iPhone 5 packs three microphones, an 8 megapixel camera
that can take panoramic views, and improved battery endurance
supporting eight hours of 4G Web browsing, the company says.
Sharp Corp, LG Display Co Ltd and Japan
Display Inc are believed to supply Apple with display panels for
its iPhones, although they were not identified in the teardown.
Apple has sold more than 243 million iPhones since 2007.