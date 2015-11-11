* Apple committed to Ireland regardless of EU ruling-CEO
* Apple will support Irish appeal if adverse ruling found
* Dublin expects ruling in 2016, welcomes 1,000 Apple jobs


DUBLIN, Nov 11 Apple's chief executive
said a looming European Union tax ruling on its dealings with
Ireland would not affect its presence in the country where it
declares much of its overseas profit and where it added 1,000
new jobs on Wednesday.
The EU last year accused Ireland of swerving international
tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth tens of
billions of dollars from revenue collectors in return for
maintaining jobs.
A decision on whether the tax deal with Apple constituted
unfair state aid is due after Christmas, Finance Minister
Michael Noonan told journalists on Wednesday. It could force
Apple to pay substantial back taxes.
"You can tell by our announcement today, we're all in,"
Chief Executive Tim Cook told Irish national broadcaster RTE in
an interview when asked if it would scale back its Irish
operations if EU regulators ruled against it.
"If there is an adverse ruling, we're going to appeal,
Ireland is going to appeal and we're going to support them
because there was no special deal, no special arrangement."
"I can't say for sure what they'll come back with but what I
do know for sure is if the evidence is viewed on a fair basis, I
believe strongly that it will be found that there is nothing
wrong done."
MAJOR EMPLOYER
Apple will add the 1,000 jobs by mid-2017, meaning that at
6,000 workers, about a quarter of its European-based staff will
work in Ireland's second city of Cork, where it is the largest
private sector employer. Almost one in 10 workers in Ireland are
employed by foreign firms such as Apple.
Noonan said the new jobs showed that the controversy around
Apple's tax deal "hasn't affected their enthusiasm for Ireland."
Having expressed confidence in the past that Ireland would
be cleared of any wrongdoing, Noonan added that he did "not have
a straight read" of what the ruling would be and did not want to
be seen as prejudicing the decision.
The European Commission has already ordered Dutch
authorities to recover up to 30 million euros ($32.23
million)from U.S. coffee chain Starbucks and Luxembourg
to do the same with Fiat Chrysler for their tax deals.
Apple paid an average tax rate of just 2.5 percent on around
$109 billion of non-U.S. profits in the five years to 2014, a
fraction of Ireland's 12.5 percent tax rate.
Cook told RTE that Apple has paid the 12.5 percent rate on
all the income that it generates in Ireland.
