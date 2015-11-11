DUBLIN Nov 11 Apple is committed to
staying in Ireland even if European Union regulators rule
against the country's tax deal with the iPhone maker, Chief
Executive Tim Cook was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
Apple had no "special deal" in Ireland and would support the
Irish government in appealing if an adverse ruling is made in an
ongoing EU investigation, Cook was quoted as telling RTE in an
interview, the national broadcaster said on its website.
Cook was in Ireland as the technology giant announced it is
to hire an additional 1,000 staff in the country where it
declares much of its overseas profit. Dublin expects a decision
on whether its tax dealings with Apple constituted unfair state
aid after Christmas.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)