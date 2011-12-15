JERUSALEM Dec 15 Apple will open
a research and development centre in Israel that will focus on
semiconductors, the Globes business daily reported on Thursday.
The Israeli newspaper said the maker of iPods, IPads and
iPhones has already hired Israeli high-tech veteran Aharon
Aharon to run the centre.
Apple was not available for comment.
Globes said that although Apple was a global innovation
leader, it is a small investor in R&D. It invested $2.4 billion
in R&D in 2010, just 2 percent of its revenue and less than
other high-tech firms, it said.
The R&D centre in Herzliya, Israel's version of Silicon
Valley, would be Apple's first outside California, Globes said.
The newspaper said Apple vice president of R&D Ed Frank was
currently visiting Israel.
Earlier this week, Israeli media reported Apple was in
advanced talks to buy Anobit, an Israeli maker of flash storage
technology, for $400-$500 million.
Apple has declined to comment on the report.