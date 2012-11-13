MILAN Nov 13 Apple Inc has stopped
selling a customer protection plan that raised concerns with
Italy's antitrust authority, a company spokesman said on
Tuesday.
Italy's competition watchdog had threatened the U.S. giant
with a fine and even temporary closure of its Italian operations
if the company did not make it clear to customers that they were
entitled to a free two-year warranty on its products, in
accordance to EU law.
As of Nov. 9, Apple is no longer selling its own, broader
AppleCare Protection Plan (APP) in own brand retail stores in
Italy, nor distributing the APP to Apple resellers, a company
spokesman confirmed to Reuters.
AppleCare can be bought on its website, where it is
described as a product with advantages that "add to the two
years of vendor warranty required by Italian law to protect
consumers".
Italy's antitrust watchdog AGCM has already clashed with
Apple on this issue and has fined the maker of the iPhone and
iPad some 900,000 euros for failing to offer the free guarantee.
Apple's own protection plan remains available online on the
Apple Online Store.
The AGCM alleged earlier this year that the information
provided by Apple about an extra guarantee plan encouraged
customers to buy the APP service without clearly explaining that
the company is obliged to offer a two-year free warranty.
Apple rejected the antitrust claims at the time.
A spokeswoman for AGCM said talks between Apple and the
Italian regulator were still in progress. The regulator is
expected to near a decision at the end of November.