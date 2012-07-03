MILAN, July 3 U.S. tech giant Apple disputed on Tuesday a request by the Italian competition authority that it must offer a free two-year warranty on its goods or face fines of 300,000 euros ($378,200) and even temporary closure of its Italian operations.

Italy's antitrust watchdog, AGCM, has already fined divisions of Apple 900,000 euros for failing to offer the free guarantee, which is obligatory under Italian law.

The regulator said on Monday Apple had not fully complied with the initial request and was threatening the U.S. giant with new fines.

"We have introduced a number of measures to address the Italian competition authority concerns and we disagree with their latest complaint," Apple said in a statement emailed to Reuters.