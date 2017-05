A screenshot of the new iTunes Radio is shown on screen during Apple Inc's media event in Cupertino, California September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

Apple Inc said it will soon start charging for iTunes Radio, its music-streaming service that competes with Pandora Media Inc.

ITunes Radio, which was announced in 2013, will no longer be free from the end of January, Apple said in statement.

The ad-supported service, available only in the United States and Australia, will be folded into Apple Music, which costs $9.99 a month.

Beats 1, the global 24/7 radio station, will now be the free music option for listeners.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)