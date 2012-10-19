BOSTON Oct 19 Apple Inc is removing
old versions of Oracle Corp's Java software from
Internet browsers on the computers of its customers when they
install the latest update to its Mac operating system.
Apple, which has previously included Java with installations
of Mac OS X, announced the move on its support site. It said
that customers need to obtain Java directly from Oracle if they
want to access web content written the widely used programming
language. ()
Apple did not provide a reason for the change and both
companies declined to comment.
Java is a computer language that enables programmers to write
one set of code to run on virtually any type of machine. It is
widely used on the Internet so that Web developers can make
their sites accessible from multiple browsers running on Macs or
Microsoft Windows PCs.
Two years ago both companies said they had agreed that Apple
would one day stop providing Java software to Mac customers and
that would Oracle to take on that responsibility. They did not
provide a date for that transition.
Apple is implementing that change in the wake of a Java
security scare that prompted some security experts to caution
computer users to only use Java on an as-needed basis.
Security experts in Europe discovered Java bugs in late
August that hackers had exploited to launch attacks.
It took Oracle several days to release an update
to Java to correct those flaws.
Adam Gowdiak, a researcher with Polish security firm
Security Explorations, said on Friday that he has since found
two new security bugs in Java that continue to make computers
vulnerable to attack.
Gowdiak said that removing Java from Mac browsers reduces
the risks of an attack.