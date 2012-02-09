Feb 9 Apple Inc co-founder Steve
Jobs, hailed as one of the greatest technology visionaries of
his generation, dabbled in illicit drugs in his youth and
alienated colleagues yet commanded universal respect, according
to interviews conducted by the FBI in the 1990s.
A series of interviews with friends and associates -- whose
names were redacted by the bureau -- painted a familiar picture
of a technology visionary who intimidated associates and
insisted on getting his way, but whose drive and vision inspired
admiration.
The FBI in 1991 began questioning Jobs and associates as the
increasingly high-profile CEO of Next Inc began to be considered
as a candidate for sensitive, presidential appointments.
Jobs himself admitted in a 1991 interview, days before his
wedding, that he had experimented with hashish and LSD in his
youth.
According to the FBI, other interviewees called into
question his personal integrity and said that he was difficult
to work with -- no surprise to those familiar with a life story
that emerged over the decades of an intensely private
individual.
Yet the majority of those interviewed recommended Jobs as
fit for government.
"Several individuals questioned Mr. Jobs' honesty stating
that Mr. Jobs will twist the truth and distort reality in order
to achieve his goals," the FBI wrote in a summary.
Jobs died in October after a years-long struggle with
cancer. He was recognized for his enormous impact on the media,
music and technology industries through such innovations as
Apple's iPod and iPhone.
