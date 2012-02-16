NEW YORK Feb 15 Apple Inc has
asked a bankruptcy court for permission to sue Eastman Kodak
, accusing it of infringing its patents.
In a court filing on Tuesday in New York federal bankruptcy
court, Apple said it wanted to file a complaint against Kodak at
the International Trade Commission.
Apple said the suit would seek to bar Kodak from importing
various products, such as printers and digital cameras, that it
believes infringes its patents.
Apple said it also wants to file a corresponding lawsuit in
the Manhattan federal court, which would seek damages it has
suffered since the iconic photography company filed for
bankruptcy last month.
The litigation would not be the first legal battle between
the two companies. In January, Kodak sued Apple for allegedly
infringing its patents related to digital cameras.
The once-dominant photography company filed for bankruptcy
protection last month.
The bankruptcy case is in re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York. No. 12-1202