By Christina Farr
CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept 9 Apple Inc's newly
unveiled smartwatch on Tuesday split fashion arbiters who may
prove pivotal to its broad acceptance.
Many praised the "Apple Watch", priced from $349 when it
debuts next year, for its clean aesthetic, but some bloggers and
editors said the watch had a masculine aura, which would limit
its allure to parts of the style-conscious crowd. Others said
the design, while pleasing, was less than revolutionary.
The gadget, which must be paired with an iPhone, is shaped
like a traditional timepiece, with a small square display. A
dial on the side, reminiscent of the winding mechanism on a
mechanical watch, can be spun or pushed to manipulate what is on
the touch screen.
Apple will offer three different versions -- sport,
standard, and a luxury edition, with finishes including
stainless steel and gold plated. The display can be customized
to show the time in numbers or a facsimile of a watch with
hands.
Wrist bands range from leather and stainless steel to sports
models in hues from pink to blue. The Watch recognizes voice
commands and carries sensors that can track activity such as
steps and heart rate.
Roseanne Morrison, fashion director for The Doneger Group,
an industry consultant, said the design fell short of her
expectations.
"It's not pretty," she told Reuters. "It's very future
techno as opposed to feminine sexy."
Many contacted by Reuters agreed that the device was better
looking than existing offerings from the likes of Samsung
Electronics and LG, which are judged to be clunkier.
But rival tech giants like Google Inc and Intel
Corp are increasingly competing with Apple in the
emerging market for wearable devices. Based on tablet and PC
adoption rates, Citigroup expects the smartwatch market to reach
about $10 billion by 2018 versus an estimated $1.4 billion to
$1.8 billion in 2014.
Eric Wilson, fashion news director for InStyle Magazine,
said Apple also faces competition from luxury watch-makers like
Rolex. Swatch has said it's exploring a watch with intelligent
digital features.
"The Apple Watch will be a status symbol to carry," he said.
But the design is "generic in the sense of its flexibility and
individualization." With the exception of the bright colors and
gold trim, he added, it is "a very masculine watch."
Some fashionistas may prove reluctant to wear a smartwatch
at all, said Sonny Vu, chief executive of Misfit Wearables,
which makes an activity monitor that can be worn as a broach, on
a necklace, or on a wrist band. Some female consumers are
concerned about tan lines, for instance, and many might own a
watch that has sentimental value, he said.
But other fashion critics were effusive.
"It is immaculate in terms of how function meets design. The
issue is really about how much people want to wear something so
clearly, essentially an amazing gadget," said Alexandra Shulman,
editor of British Vogue.
VIEW FROM FASHIONWEEK
The Watch is the closest the U.S. company has come to
selling a fashion accessory and marks its first foray into the
personal luxury goods market, although its iPhones and other
gadgets have long been seen as fashion symbols.
Wearable technology was the "topic of the moment" at New
York Fashion Week. Many fashion editors were invited to the
Apple product launch for the first time this year
.
In recent years, Apple has hired Patrick Pruniaux, former
vice president of Tag Heuer's global sales and retail; Angela
Ahrendts, former chief executive of Burberry Inc; and former
Yves Saint Laurent CEO Paul Deneve joined as vice president of
special projects.
A first-time invitee to an Apple event, Marie Claire tech
editor Jenna Blaha, said she was impressed with the Watch but
would need to touch and feel the device before recommending it
to readers.
At Tuesday's launch in Cupertino, California, Apple
displayed a gallery of watches but onlookers had to be content
with tightly controlled demonstrations by Apple employees. Gwen
Stefani, fashion designer and "No Doubt" singer, told Reuters
even she wasn't allowed to play with these watches.
Many of the fashion experts agreed that the most compelling
wearables haven't hit the market yet. Fashion editors were
curious about an expected wearable accessory from fashion
designer Rebecca Minkoff; a high-fashion smart bracelet from
Intel; and a smart ring from Ringly.
"This is just the beginning. How long before there is a
partnership with Marc Jacobs and Valentino to do more
sophisticated faces?" said Lea Goldman, features and special
projects reporter for Marie Claire.
