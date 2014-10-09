Oct 9 Apple Inc suppliers have delayed
the production of a larger iPad to early next year, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The suppliers had planned to start producing the larger
screen tablet in mass volume beginning in December, but have
been struggling to produce enough new iPhones to keep up with
demand, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1vOGmWU)
Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, which assembles iPhones
and iPads, has 200,000 workers in China already putting together
new iPhones and making items such as metal casings, the Journal
said.
Apple is expected to launch the new iPads at an event on
Oct. 16.
Asian suppliers expect Apple's larger tablet to have a
12.9-inch liquid-crystal-display screen with a resolution
similar to the iPad Air launched in October last year, the WSJ
said.
Data research firm IDC said in August that it expected
tablet sales to slow globally in 2014.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
The company said it sold more than 10 million of its new
iPhones in the first weekend they were available in September.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)