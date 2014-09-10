Sept 10 Apple Inc's launch of its own
tap-to-pay system using near-field communication in its new
iPhones and smartwatches may not be a game changer after all.
The success of Apple Pay, unveiled at a gala launch on
Tuesday, hinges on the willingness of retailers to use NFC-based
payment systems, industry experts said.
So far the technology, which uses wireless technology to
transfer data over short distances, has failed to catch on due
to the high costs involved.
An NFC-enabled reader costs between $250 and $300. In
addition to that, merchants also need to train staff and set up
backend IT systems.
Apple is betting on the popularity of its iPhones and the
convenience and security of its payment system to prompt
customers and retailers to make the shift.
The technology will allow iPhone users to pay for anything
from office supplies to burgers at the tap of a button, using
their American Express Co, Visa Inc or Mastercard
Inc bank cards.
But Apple first needs to swiftly add more retailers such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Best Buy Co Inc, which
recently stopped accepting payments using NFC terminals.
"At this point we have no plans to accept Apple Pay," Best
Buy spokesman Jeff Shelman said.
U.S. retailers have been notoriously slow when it comes to
adopting new payment technology.
They are already lagging in the adoption of payment systems
that can read chip-enabled credit and debit cards, a move
hastened by a massive data breach at Target Corp last
Christmas.
Trying to convince them to move to mobile-based payment
terminals can be a big challenge.
"Apple's tremendous failure yesterday was in demonstrating
anything that was merchant-friendly," said Tom Noyes, chief
executive of Commercesignal Inc, a data and payments company.
"There is nothing they showed that wasn't possible 7 years
ago. There's nothing for the merchants," Noyes, a former
Citigroup Inc executive, added.
Apple declined to comment.
RIVAL SYSTEMS
Apple Pay also faces competition from Merchant Customer
Exchange (MCX) - a consortium of retailers including Wal-Mart
and Best Buy - which is developing its own mobile payment
platform.
MCX merchants account for over $1 trillion of consumer
spending, or roughly a quarter of the total retail spending in
the United States, Morgan Stanley analyst Smittipon
Srethapramote wrote in a note to clients.
Its members are currently prohibited from accepting all
other mobile wallets. Some members have even flipped the switch
on their NFC terminals.
Mobile handset makers included NFC chips in about 300
million smartphones last year, a third of all smartphones
shipped.
The number of NFC-enabled phones is expected to touch 550
million this year, helped by Apple's devices and an expanding
number of Android gadgets, Gartner analyst Mark Hung
estimated.
Gartner Research had projected last year that the value of
mobile payments by 2017 would be $721 million globally, with
only 5 percent coming from NFC payments.
"The economics of NFC implementation for the issuing and
acquiring communities have been a challenge, resulting in slow
adoption of the technology," industry association Smart Card
Alliance said in a report published in November 2013.
(Additional reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)