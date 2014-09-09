UPDATE 1-British PM May braces for difficult Brexit negotiations
* May says strong hand needed to secure good deal (Adds context, quotes)
CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept 9 Apple Inc unveiled its long-anticipated smartwatch on Tuesday, venturing into its first new market in several years with a wearable device tethered to the iPhone that will combine health and fitness tracking with communications.
It's the first new product to be developed and introduced under Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's reign, the next chapter in Apple's history. (Reporting by Christina Farr and Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* May says strong hand needed to secure good deal (Adds context, quotes)
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.