UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
July 29 Apple Inc said it updated its MacBook Pro line of laptops with a high-resolution Retina display, faster processors and higher memory for a starting price of $1,299.
The world's largest technology company also lowered the price of its older 13-inch MacBook Pro by $100 to $1,099.
Apple shares were up marginally in premarket trading on Tuesday, after closing at $99.02 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.