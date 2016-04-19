A staff member of Japanese electronic retailer Bic Camera walks past an advertising poster of Apple MacBook laptops in Tokyo, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Tuesday updated its 12-inch MacBook line of laptops with faster processors, among other features, and made it available in rose gold colour.

The new MacBook is 13.1 mm thin, weighs 2 pounds and has a battery capable of up to 10 hours of wireless web browsing on a single charge.

The device, which starts with a price tag of $1,299, will be available for sale from Wednesday.

(This story corrects paragraph one to remove reference to Apple updating its 12-inch MacBooks with Retina display and Force Touch trackpad. These features were available in the previous version.)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)