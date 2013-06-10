By Edwin Chan and Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 10
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Apple Inc, known
for its bold experiments with computer design, has come up with
a radically re-imagined Mac Pro that departs from the venerable,
boxy design of the typical desktop personal computer tower.
The company on Monday offered a sneak peek at a
top-of-the-line computer destined for store shelves later this
year: a sleek cylindrical chassis that, according to Apple,
packs several times the processing power of its predecessors but
stands just shy of 10 inches.
The new Mac Pro, with a yet-to-be-determined sales date and
price, again features an Intel Xeon microprocessor -
used mainly in high-end computer servers - and a full-length
cover that slides upward to reveal its innards.
It will be assembled in the United States, marketing chief
Phil Schiller told an audience of thousands at the opening of
Apple's annual developers' conference in San Francisco on
Monday. Other executives later outlined a number of new features
in redesigned mobile software for iPhones and iPads due this
fall, and talked about an "iTunes Radio" music-streaming
service.
"Can't innovate anymore, my ass," remarked Schiller,
addressing public criticism from industry analysts and investors
that Apple's famed innovation prowess had died along with its
legendary co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011.
"This is a machine unlike anything we've ever made."
The personal computer has looked largely the same for
decades - an oblong case that houses components like memory and
graphics cards and processors in orderly rows, interspersed with
thickets of messy wiring. The box itself has shrunk over the
years but the concept essentially remains the same.
ROUNDING THE SQUARE
The previewed Mac Pro, in contrast, bristles with miniature
circuit boards ordered in sections around the circumference of
its round case, broken up by a front panel for external
connections. Reminiscent of a thimble or fat cigar, the company
claims it offers a glimpse into "the future of the Pro desktop."
"There has been some criticism of Apple that their products
of late have been fairly evolutionary, sort of incremental
adjustments as you move from generation to generation. This was
clearly a very big step forward in this particular platform,"
said Robert Brunner, founder of design consultancy company
Ammunition Group and a former head of design at Apple.
Brunner, whose company does not currently work with Apple,
said older Mac Pros were bulky and threw off a lot of heat, and
could benefit from a redesign. The new machine features what
Apple calls a "unified thermal core" that spreads heat equally
across its processors - typically the hottest parts of a PC.
The Mac Pro is Apple's costliest computer, employed
primarily for graphics-intensive tasks such as video-editing and
design. The current, top-of-the-line version today sells for as
much as $3,799.
Apple was lauded for the novel look of the first,
pastel-colored iMacs in the late 1990s, which proved popular
with consumers.
"A glass block cylinder is not a new thing; it's been done
in all kind of products," Brunner added. "But when you look at
how development and engineering could put that sophisticated a
computer in that small cylindrical form, that's pretty huge."