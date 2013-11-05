Nov 4 Apple Inc will open a
manufacturing facility in Arizona in partnership with mineral
crystal specialist GT Advanced Technologies Inc to make
sapphire materials for Apple's popular electronics devices.
The project will provide 700 manufacturing jobs in the first
year and 1,300 construction and associated jobs in Mesa,
Arizona, according to a statement by Arizona Governor Jan Brewer
on Monday.
Apple confirmed the plan, but would not say exactly what
components would be made at the new facility or what products
they would appear in.
GT specializes in "crystal growth equipment" for consumer
electronics and other industries. It said on Monday it signed a
multiyear supply agreement with Apple to provide sapphire
material, which has in the past been used in watches, optical
instruments and integrated circuits. There have been reports
that device makers are looking at sapphire crystal for use in
screens.
Apple's push to create jobs in the United States comes after
scrutiny of its massive overseas cash reserves and conditions
for workers at contract manufacturer facilities it uses in
China.
The move also signals a tentative revival in U.S.
manufacturing. Earlier this year, Apple revealed plans to build
computers at a site in Austin, Texas, while Google Inc's
Motorola unit decided to assemble its new Moto X phones
in the same state.
Big corporations such as Caterpillar Inc and General
Electric Co have been shifting some production back to
home soil over the past few years. Last month Wal-Mart Stores
Inc announced a campaign to buy more U.S.-made goods.
GT said it will own and operate the furnaces to produce the
sapphire material, but Apple will own the Arizona facility.
Under the terms of its supply deal, Apple will give GT a
prepayment of about $578 million, which GT will pay back to
Apple over five years, starting in 2015, GT said.