June 10 Apple Inc said it was driving
vehicles around the world to collect data that will be used to
improve Apple Maps.
The company has given driving locations on its website for
June 15-30 which include Ireland, England and several cites in
the United States. (apple.co/1MnGAvc)
Apple said it would blur faces and license plates on
collected images prior to publication to protect privacy.
The camera-equipped vehicles deployed by Apple will give its
Maps app functions similar to Google Inc's Street
View.
Street View, launched in 2007, gives users a panoramic
imagery of public roads. The service automatically detects and
blurs identifiable faces and vehicle number plates.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)