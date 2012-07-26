By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 Apple Inc earned
gross margins of 49 to 58 percent on its U.S. iPhone sales
between April 2010 and the end of March 2012, while gross
margins on the iPad were much lower during much of that period,
according to a court filing.
The information was revealed on Thursday in a freshly
unsealed statement from an Apple expert witness, filed in the
company's patent battle against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
.
An Apple representative declined to comment on the court
filing.
Between October 2010 and the end of March 2012, Apple had
gross margins of 23 to 32 percent on its U.S. iPad sales, which
generated revenue of more than $13 billion for Apple, the filing
said. Apple does not typically disclose profit margins on
individual products.
U.S. iPhone sales between April 2010 and the end of March
2012 generated revenue of more than $33 billion for Apple.
Apple and Samsung, the world's largest consumer electronics
corporations, are waging legal war around the world, accusing
each other of patent violations as they vie for supremacy in a
fast-growing market for mobile devices.
A trial is scheduled to begin in federal court in San Jose,
California, on Monday. Apple is seeking roughly $2.53 billion in
damages, plus permanent injunctions on some Samsung phones and
tablets.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846.