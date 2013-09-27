By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 Martha Stewart broke her
beloved iPad. Can someone from Apple rush over and fix it? She's
waiting.
Stewart, the doyen of home products who parlayed her image
as America's household guru into a multibillion dollar empire,
took to Twitter to vent about her shattered tablet, which she
says Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs gave her.
She is upset that the company has not sent anyone yet to
pick it up for fixing, as per the tweet.
"I am still waiting for an apple rep to come pick up my
IPad. No action yey (sic)," she tweeted to her nearly 2.9
million followers on Thursday, a day after breaking the device.
"I just dropped my iPad on the ground and shattered two
glass corners. What to do?does one call Apple to come and pick
it up or do I take it?," she tweeted on Wednesday.
Her litany of tweets elicited predictable jokes on Twitter,
many of which made fun of her expectation that someone would
come retrieve the tablet.
Consumers have to take their iPads to an Apple store to have
it fixed or exchanged, depending on the warranty. Many third
party vendors also repair broken screens.
Hours after expressing her disappointment with Apple,
Stewart tweeted about a business idea she had.
"Maybe I have had a good entrepreneurial idea? Apple Now?
Like same day delivery from Amazon? I think I am on to
something. Same day fixit!!!"
Stewart, founder and director of Martha Stewart Living
Omnimedia Inc, has a vast multimedia empire and can be
seen regularly on television imparting tips on home decoration,
cooking and gardening. Her eponymous brand -- on products such
as cookware, bedsheets and home decor -- is among the more
popular tags in department store Macy's Inc.
Earlier this year, Macy's and rival retailer JC Penney
fought in court to exclusively sell her products.
At one point, she appeared to calm down and dismiss her
outburst as a joke.
"So is it time to put out the fires and admit I was just
pissed off at the fact my precious ipad shattered and I wanted
to make light of it??" she said.
But Stewart's tweets then appeared to draw the ire of Apple
public relations unit. She tweeted later on Thursday: "i cannot
believe that Apple Public Relations is mad at me for tweeting
about my Ipad and how to get it fixed! steve jobs gave it to
me!"
"i wish i could explain everything here on twitter about the
broken IPad, the stolen IPhone, the silly joke about repairs and
my frustration!"
She then vowed to deal with the issue silently, but her
tweets already had gone viral and provoked responses across the
Twitter-verse.
A representative for Martha Stewart declined to comment,
while an Apple spokeswoman did not return a call seeking
comment.