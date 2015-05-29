By Harro Ten Wolde
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 29 Apple Inc has
acquired Metaio, a German company whose software melds the
physical world and computer-generated elements into video
displays, according to a corporate filing that surfaced on
Thursday. The terms were not disclosed.
Metaio's augmented-reality software is used in applications
in retail, industrial and automotive markets. It is found in
virtual product showrooms and in manuals by retailers such as
IKEA. It has also created visual guides for repairing
complex industrial or automotive equipment.
Augmented reality is software that overlays text or graphics
on real-life images and objects, typically in video. The result
can be viewed on television displays, smartphones, tablets or
dedicated eye-goggles.
It differs from virtual reality, which replaces real-world
views with more or less completely simulated ones.
A document filed with a Munich court showed that Apple is
now the company's sole shareholder.
Metaio's previous investors included Westcott LLC, the
investment vehicle of entpreneur Carl Westcott, the founder of
floral delivery firm 1-800-Flowers, and Atlantic
Bridge, a Silicon Valley-based growth equity technology fund.
Neither firm was immediately available to comment.
Metaio executives didn't respond to requests for comment and
Apple declined to comment. "Apple buys smaller technology
companies from time to time, and we generally do not comment on
our purpose or plans," the company said in a statement.
The roots of Munich-based Metaio go back to German carmaker
Volkswagen, where Thomas Alt, its co-founder and
chief executive, began developing augmented-reality applications
in 2000.
Analysts at Juniper Research expect that augmented-reality
technology used in enterprises will increase tenfold to $2.4
billion from $247 million last year. Other companies in the
emerging field include France's Total Immersion and UK-based
Blippar, which last year bought Layar from the Netherlands.
(Editing by Eric Auchard, Larry King)