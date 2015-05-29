(adds analyst comment, details)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT May 29 Apple Inc has
acquired Metaio, a German company whose technology melds
real-world imagery and computer-generated elements into moving
video presentations, according to a corporate filing.
The terms were not disclosed.
Metaio's previous investors included Westcott LLC, the
investment vehicle of entrepreneur Carl Westcott, the founder of
floral delivery firm 1-800-Flowers, and Atlantic
Bridge, a Silicon Valley-based growth equity technology fund.
A document filed with a Munich court showed that Apple is
now the company's sole shareholder.
Metaio's augmented-reality software is used in applications
in retail, industrial and automotive markets.
Metaio technology is used to create virtual product
showrooms and by retailers such as IKEA. It has also
created visual manuals for repairing complex industrial or
automotive equipment.
Augmented reality is software that overlays text or graphics
on real-life images and objects, typically in video. The result
can be viewed on TV displays, smartphones, tablets or dedicated
eye-goggles. It differs from virtual reality, which replaces
real-world views with more or less completely simulated ones.
Steffen Sorrell, an analyst with technology market research
firm Juniper Research, said Apple, which builds custom computer
chips it uses in a range of products, could incorporate Metaio's
intellectual property to differentiate its products.
This could give Apple a jump on rivals who are working to
develop augmented reality semiconductors but remain at least 18
to 24 months away from delivery, the analyst said.
This technology was co-developed with ST-Ericsson, the
former joint venture between mobile network equipment maker
Ericsson and chipmaker STMicroelectronics.
Potential applications using Metaio's low-power consumption
technology could include mobile handsets and or smart-glasses,
Sorrell speculated. In mobile phones, the Apple-Metaio
combination could pose a challenge to current market leader
Qualcomm, which owns augmented reality maker Vuforia.
Metaio executives didn't respond to requests for comment and
Apple issued a statement but provided no details. "Apple buys
smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally
do not comment on our purpose or plans," the statement said.
Westcott and Atlantic Bridge were not immediately available
to comment.
The roots of Munich-based Metaio go back to German carmaker
Volkswagen, where Thomas Alt, its co-founder and
chief executive, began developing augmented-reality applications
in 2000.
Jupiter estimates that augmented-reality technology used in
enterprises will increase tenfold to $2.4 billion from $247
million last year. Other companies in the emerging field include
France's Total Immersion and UK-based Blippar, which last year
bought Layar from the Netherlands.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Larry King
and Susan Thomas)